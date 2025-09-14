Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMTC stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 251.25 and a beta of 1.98. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

