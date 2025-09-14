Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of SERV stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Serve Robotics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $1,701,712.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,434,002 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,240.66. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 10,216 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $100,321.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,442.66. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,817. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 996,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 6.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 721,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.