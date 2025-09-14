Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Smith Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
