Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

