Strive Asset Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Strive Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 96,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 105,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 462,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $173,584,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $509.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.55 and a 200 day moving average of $454.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

