Strs Ohio Invests $10.57 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,514,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 661,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,163,000 after buying an additional 94,481 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,500. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,069,239. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $493.10 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.34 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,143.91, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.