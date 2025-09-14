Strs Ohio Invests $13.60 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

