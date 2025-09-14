Strs Ohio Invests $13.87 Million in The Trade Desk $TTD

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 253,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5,779.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 241,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 237,724 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 225,638 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.