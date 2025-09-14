Strs Ohio Makes New $10.47 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

