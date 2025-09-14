Strs Ohio Makes New $13.72 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 115,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $274.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

