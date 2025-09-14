Strs Ohio Makes New $9.49 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,000.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7%

EW stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,844. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.