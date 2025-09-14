Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 203,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $59.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

