Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

