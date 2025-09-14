Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 $PSX

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.