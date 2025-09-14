Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 186,975 Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

