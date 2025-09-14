Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 95,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

