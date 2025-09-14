Strs Ohio Takes $11.88 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

