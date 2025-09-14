Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $425.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.79. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

