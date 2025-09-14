Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,440,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,596,479 shares.The stock last traded at $430.75 and had previously closed at $438.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.79.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

