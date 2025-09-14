Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $400.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day moving average is $399.80. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.