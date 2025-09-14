UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $74.57 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,913 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $74,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $43.45 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.