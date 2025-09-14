Valvoline $VVV Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 315.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 1,146,728 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 653.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 994,988 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,985,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 144.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after buying an additional 723,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.