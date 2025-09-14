Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Increased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $471.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.