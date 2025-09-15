120 Shares in NVR, Inc. $NVR Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in NVR by 201.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,423.79 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,942.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,465.73. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.