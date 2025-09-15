12,294 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

ZM stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

