13,940 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

