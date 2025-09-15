1,400 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,159,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,547,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE HWM opened at $186.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.