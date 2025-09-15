1,498 Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Hill City Capital LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 163.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after buying an additional 648,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.