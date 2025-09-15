20,880 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,783,000 after buying an additional 184,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.66 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

