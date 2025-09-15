2,266 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

