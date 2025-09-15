2,701 Shares in American International Group, Inc. $AIG Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after buying an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 184.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after buying an additional 2,162,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 151.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after buying an additional 1,980,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

AIG stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

