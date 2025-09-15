2,787 Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -225.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,615 shares of company stock valued at $37,183,948 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

