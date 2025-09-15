2,947 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 523,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,418,000 after purchasing an additional 544,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.