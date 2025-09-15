3,026 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.5%

UAL stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.