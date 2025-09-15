3,329 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

IFF opened at $65.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

