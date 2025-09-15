35,100 Shares in XPO, Inc. $XPO Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Get XPO alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $130.40 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.