440 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $754.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $772.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

