4,470 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $234.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

