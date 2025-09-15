4,871 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

