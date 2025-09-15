5,078 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.