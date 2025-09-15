5,217 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

