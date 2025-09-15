7,078 Shares in TechnipFMC plc $FTI Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,124,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 910,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

