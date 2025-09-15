9,603 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

