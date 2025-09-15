Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $1.35 Average PT from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.3517.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.73%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $146,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,803,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,030. 12.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

