Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADYEY shares. Truist Financial raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 15th.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
