AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 112.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 111,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $106.58 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

