AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Shares in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 648.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Trading Down 2.0%

Corpay stock opened at $307.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $269.02 and a one year high of $400.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.