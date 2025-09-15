AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VRT opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.