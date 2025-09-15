AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 2,901 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.42 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

