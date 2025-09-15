AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 5,774 PTC Inc. $PTC

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PTC by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in PTC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

